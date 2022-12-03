Tragedy as five die, 5 others injured in Bauchi road crash

The FRSC boss added that five other people were seriously injured in the crash involving one articulated vehicle and one commercial Galaxy Ford car around 7:05 p.m.

He said it took the personnel of the corps barely 11 minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

The sector commander attributed the crash to speed violation, loss of control and overloading.

“Twelve people were involved in the fatal road crash and they were all male adults.

“Five of them lost their lives on the spot and five others were seriously injured with bruises and fractures while two were unscathed,” he said.

Abdullahi also stated that both the injured person and the remains of the deceased had been taken to the General Hospital, Toro in Toro Local Government Area for treatment and confirmation.