Tragedy: 3 dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy struck on Friday in Bauchi State, as three people lost their lives, while 16 others sustained various injuries in a lone auto crash.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi.

According to him, the accident which involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus, belonging to Jigawa Sunrise, occured in Kurosha village, along the Bauchi-Kano road.

The Sector Commander, who explained that the accident occurred at around 6:13 p.m., said it took the personnel of the corps barely eight minutes to arrive at the crash scene to clear the site.

He blamed the cause of the crash on speed violation and loss of control.

“About 20 people were involved in the crash, made up of 18 male adults, one female adult and a female child.

“Three male adults lost their lives on the spot, 16 people, including 15 male adults and a female adult sustained injuries, while the only soul unscathed was the female child,” he said.

Abdullahi explained that both the remains of the deceased and those injured had been taken to Ningi General Hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

