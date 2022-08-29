RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragedy: 3 dead, 15 injured in Kano auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons, while 15 others were injured in an auto crash in Takai Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen its spokesperson, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Sunday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Abdullahi said , “we received an emergency from our station at Takai at about 01:14p.m from one, Muhammad Adamu, that a Hummer bus had been engulfed by fire.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene at about 01:18p.m to put out the fire.

“On arrival, we found out that it was a commercial (hummer bus) conveying 15 people, without registration number, coming from Kano.

”It had a head-on collision a with Toyota Hilux conveying three persons coming from Jigawa, with registration number, JMK 142 XA”,he said.

Abdullahi said the hummer bus was engulfed by fire.

He added : “Out of the 18 people involved, 15 people were rescued alive sustain minor injuries, while three out of the passengers from the hummer bus were rescued unconscious.

“We immediately conveyed both thee deceased and the injured persons to Takai general hospital where doctors on duty confirmed the three victims who were unconscious dead.”

Abdullahi said the three victims confirmed dead were: Sani Isah, 28, Shamawilu Isah, 30, and Musa Yusuf, 32.

He said the cause of the incident was dangerous driving.

The Public Relations Officer urged motorists always to drive with caution to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

