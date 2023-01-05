ADVERTISEMENT
Tragedy: 18 die in Bauchi auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when 18 persons were burnt beyond recognition in an auto crash in Narbodo village of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Accident
Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), disclosed this in a road traffic report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

The FRSC boss who said the accident involved one Toyota Hiace bus and an articulated vehicle, revealed that three people on board the trailer were unscathed.

According to him, the accident occurred around 4:40 p.m. and it took the personnel of the corps barely seven minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

He attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation which led to a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

“Twenty one people were involved in the road crash and there were 18 male adults and three children.

“Eighteen people who were all inside the Toyota Hiace bus were burnt beyond recognition as the vehicle went up in flames after having a head-on-collision with the trailer,” he said.

Abdullahi also stated that mass burial was immediately carried out for the victims by the Nigeria Police Force.

The sector commander, however, advised road users to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

He urged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure having good tyres, driving on average speed, routine vehicle maintenance and sound state of mind.

