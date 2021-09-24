RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Traditional bone setter docked for allegedly burying patient‘s corpse in his room

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 58 – year-old traditional bone setter, Olayinka Adesoji, on Thursday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for allegedly burying the corpse of his patient.

Traditional bone setter docked for allegedly burying patient‘s corpse in his room. [legacy]
The police charged Adesoji, who lives in Agbongbon area, Iyana Olunloyo, Ibadan, with one count of man handling a corpse.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, said Adesoji, on June 19, at about 3pm at Iyana Olunloyo, Agbongbon, Ibadan, buried one Bunmi, (surname unknown) in his apartment.

Olagunju said, “on May 30, at about 4pm , one Bunmi was alleged to have been taken to the home of one Adesoji, a traditional orthopedic doctor for treatment of a broken hand.

“Adesoji charged N30,000 for the service, and the patient was left there in his house after payment of the money

“On June 18, Bunmi was reported to have fainted and subsequently died in the early hours of June 19.

“The defendant then proceeded to bury the late Bunmi’s body in the room he occupied” he said.

Olagunju said the offence contravened Section 246 of the Oyo State Criminal Code 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Hamzat admitted him to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Hamzat adjourned the matter until Nov. 8, for hearing.

