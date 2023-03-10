ADVERTISEMENT
Traders lose over ₦10m worth of goods in Aba spare parts market fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

An early morning fire on Friday destroyed four motor spare parts stores with goods worth over N10 million in Aba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only few steel products were salvaged from the fire that gutted some shops situated at No. 65 Jubilee Road in Aba.

Mr Chimezie Dike, one of the shop owners, said two of his stores were burnt.

“I don’t know how the fire got there because there is no electricity connection to the shops.

“I was in my house at about 1:30 am when I got a call to come to Jubilee Road Spare Parts Market where I have shops, because the shops were on fire.

“By the time I got here, I saw that the fire which had become intense had gutted one of my shops and was consuming the second one.

“It also consumed two shops of my neighbours. People came to help, the Aba Fire Service also came and helped to douse the fire,” he added.

The trader said he lost goods worth N4 million, while his neighbour, had wares of not less than N2 million burnt.

Uchechukwu Ezenwa, another trader affected by the fire, put his estimated loss at N5 million.

Both Dike and Ezenwa appealed to government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

The Commander, Abia Fire Service in Aba, Mr Belenta Belenta, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying they responded quickly to the site and put off the fire.

