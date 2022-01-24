RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Traders lose millions as fire destroy Ogbe-Ijoh Market in Warri

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

At least 100 shops, including shanties, at the Ogbe-Ijoh Main Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta were on Sunday razed by fire.

Traders lose millions as fire destroy Ogbe-Ijoh Market in Warri. [TheNation]
Traders lose millions as fire destroy Ogbe-Ijoh Market in Warri. [TheNation]

Property and goods destroyed in the inferno were estimated at several millions of naira.

Recommended articles

An eyewitness, who sells tomatoes at a spot near the market, said the fire started at about 2pm.

“I don’t know the cause of the fire.

“I was selling my tomatoes here when I saw flame coming out from inside the market and people started rushing to the scene,” she said.

One of the victims, who wept profusely, said she lost goods worth over N5 million in the fire.

The victim, who could not easily give out her name to newsmen, said she borrowed a lump chunk of the money from a microfinance bank, recently.

“Where will I start from? How will I repay my debt? Government, please help me, I am dying,” she said, crying inconsolably.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sympathisers, along with some of the traders in the market, were seen trying frantically to salvage some goods.

Fire fighters had hectic time in their frantic efforts to put out the fire, while police and Army personnel as well as Red Cross officials were also at the scene.

The Secretary, Warri South Local Government Red Cross Division, Mr Cyril Kokarhaye, told newsmen that they were at the scene “to ensure normalcy”.

“We have yet to record any casualties and cannot ascertain the extent of the damage.

“Our water truck has gone back again to refill,” Kokarhaye said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

Nigeria reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in 13 States, FCT

Nigeria reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in 13 States, FCT

Oba of Benin names his quadruples amid fun fare

Oba of Benin names his quadruples amid fun fare

APC Convention: North Central adopts Saliu Mustapha as unity candidate

APC Convention: North Central adopts Saliu Mustapha as unity candidate

Goodbye to traffic congestion: Lagos acquires fastest intra-city trains in Africa

Goodbye to traffic congestion: Lagos acquires fastest intra-city trains in Africa

Akinwumi Adesina tours Dangote Refinery, says it will transform Nigeria’s economy

Akinwumi Adesina tours Dangote Refinery, says it will transform Nigeria’s economy

We're developing devices to tackle insecurity - UNIMAID VC

We're developing devices to tackle insecurity - UNIMAID VC

Save Nigeria with intensive prayers – Muslim Group appeals

Save Nigeria with intensive prayers – Muslim Group appeals

Alao-Akala one of most astute South-West politicians - Osinbajo

Alao-Akala one of most astute South-West politicians - Osinbajo

Trending

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, choose to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Lagos wives can’t wait for 2021 AFCON to end - Survey

Super Eagles players were full of excitement after the victory

Church members allegedly asked to kneel outside as punishment for lateness (video)

Nigerian church members kneel outside chapel for lateness

Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love

Giovano, host of Date Rush