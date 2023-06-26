Traders jailed for stealing phone from lady in Jos

The judge, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Israel and Sani after they confessed to the crime. He gave them an option of ₦10,000 fine each.

He also ordered them to pay ₦31, 000 each as compensation to the complainant. Bokkos said the punishment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported in March 28, at the “A“ Division Police station by Ms Kelechi John ,the complainant. Gokwat said the convicts stole the complainant’s phone worth ₦62,000 .

