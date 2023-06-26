ADVERTISEMENT
Traders jailed for stealing phone from lady in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two traders jailed for stealing phone from a lady.

The judge, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Israel and Sani after they confessed to the crime. He gave them an option of ₦10,000 fine each.

He also ordered them to pay ₦31, 000 each as compensation to the complainant. Bokkos said the punishment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported in March 28, at the “A“ Division Police station by Ms Kelechi John ,the complainant. Gokwat said the convicts stole the complainant’s phone worth ₦62,000 .

During police investigation, it was discovered that the convicts sold the phone to one Yasir now at large for ₦18, 000. He said the offence contravened the provisions of Penal Code Law of Plateau State (NAN)

News Agency Of Nigeria

