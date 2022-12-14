ADVERTISEMENT
Trader to spend 2 years in prison for stealing 2 chickens

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced an 18-year-old trader, Suleiman Yakubu to two years improvement for stealing two broiler chicken from a woman’s house.

Damulak, however, gave the convict an option of an N25,000 fine or 12 months for trespass and another N10,000 or 12 months for stealing.

The judge said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported in Dec. 7 at Laranto Police station by Chioma Ebedu, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the woman’s house with his friend now at large and stole two big broiler chickens.

During the police investigation, the two chickens were recovered from the convict.

The prosecutor said when the convict was asked to stand to take pictures with the chicken for an exhibit he tried to escape from custody and was later re-arrested.

The offence, he said, is contrary to section 58, 327, 271 and 134 and punishable under the provisions of Section 59 and 2 72 of Plateau Penal Code Law.

