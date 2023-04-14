Trader d*es as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

It was gathered that an eight-man gang of armed robbers stormed the market, located in the Ibara area of Ogun capital, on motorcycles in broad daylight and started shooting sporadically.

In the course of the shooting, Bankole was hit, a development that caused chaos in the market, as many people scampered to safety.

The traders were, however, said to have later summoned courage, as they chased after the assailants. They eventually caught one of them and arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bankole, who was hit by a stray bullet, was said to have passed away while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ijaye Abeokuta.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Force’s officers successfully repelled the robbers.

According to Oyeyemi, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) swung into action immediately after a distress call to the Ibara division of the state.

The police spokesperson added that following the distress call, the DPO of Ibara division, Abayomi Adeniji mobilised his anti-robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of the Amotekun corps to the scene.

His words: “The armed robbery gang numbering about eight, stormed the market popularly known as “TARMARC” at about 5:30 p.m, started shooting sporadically and carting away expensive phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Distress call was quickly made to the police at Ibara divisional headquarters, consequence upon which the DPO Ibara division, CSP Abayomi Adeniji quickly mobilised his anti-robbery and surveillance teams in collaboration with men of Amotekun corps and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in gun battle, but due to the superior firepower of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.

“They were hotly chased and with the assistance of the market men, one of the robbers later identified as Adeniji Sakiru 32-year-old was apprehended.

“Unfortunately, one Dayo Bankole, a trader in the market, who was shot by the robbers gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at General Hospital Ijaye Abeokuta.”