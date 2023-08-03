Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Trader allegedly steal from a hospital's labour ward in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prosecutor stated that at about 9:30 p.m the defendant criminally trespassed into the labour ward with intention to steal but was arrested in the act and brought to the station for proper investigation.

Trader allegedly steal from a hospital's labour ward in Abuja
Trader allegedly steal from a hospital's labour ward in Abuja

Recommended articles

The police charged Samuel who lives in Lugbe, Abuja with trespass and attempt to commit theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanipekun Babajide told the court that on July 25, the complainant, Adenugba Nazimat attached to the Kubwa General hospital, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station.

Babajide said the defendant criminally trespassed into the hospital’s labour ward without the consent of anyone but was chased out. Babajide said on July 26 at about 9:30 p.m the defendant criminally trespassed into the labour ward with intention to steal but was arrested in the act and brought to the station for proper investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions. He told the court that the offence contravene Sections 346 and 95 of the Penal Code. The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 and a surety in like sum. He ordered that the surety must be a medical practitioner and reside within the court’s jurisdiction. Sulieman adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria

Throwback to when Wike, El-Rufai rejected Tinubu's ministerial appointment in advance

Throwback to when Wike, El-Rufai rejected Tinubu's ministerial appointment in advance

Gov. Radda assigns portfolios to 20 new Commissioners

Gov. Radda assigns portfolios to 20 new Commissioners

Kids are here - Hermes calls for help over demolitions in Oworonshoki

Kids are here - Hermes calls for help over demolitions in Oworonshoki

Eradiri, Bayelsa LP guber candidate promises to revive comatose industries

Eradiri, Bayelsa LP guber candidate promises to revive comatose industries

'Niger coup, others constitute bad image for West Africa' - Group

'Niger coup, others constitute bad image for West Africa' - Group

NDE trains 30 youths in horticulture in Bayelsa

NDE trains 30 youths in horticulture in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The young doctor was set to complete her housemanship in two weeks [Punch]

Young doctor falls to untimely death in faulty elevator at Lagos hospital

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Nwangwu, the 'richest native doctor' [The PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers release famous Anambra native doctor after ₦300m ransom demand

The suspect will be charged to court [Punch]

Police arrest suspected killer of 2-year-old boy during NDLEA gunfight