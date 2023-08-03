Trader allegedly steal from a hospital's labour ward in Abuja

The police charged Samuel who lives in Lugbe, Abuja with trespass and attempt to commit theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanipekun Babajide told the court that on July 25, the complainant, Adenugba Nazimat attached to the Kubwa General hospital, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station.

Babajide said the defendant criminally trespassed into the hospital’s labour ward without the consent of anyone but was chased out. Babajide said on July 26 at about 9:30 p.m the defendant criminally trespassed into the labour ward with intention to steal but was arrested in the act and brought to the station for proper investigation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions. He told the court that the offence contravene Sections 346 and 95 of the Penal Code. The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.