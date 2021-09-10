Layinka, then directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for the DPP’s advice.

Udoh, who resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos, is charged with abduction and rape.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Udoh committed the offence on Aug. 2 at his residence.

Ihiehie said that Udoh abducted the girl from her parents and detained her in his house for days.

Ihiehie said that the offence contravened Sections 137 and 268 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.