An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered that a 42-year-old trader, Emmanuel Udoh, be remanded in a Correctional Centre for allegedly abducting and defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Magistrate A.O Layinka, who did not take the Udoh’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Layinka, then directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for the DPP’s advice.

Udoh, who resides in Ejigbo area of Lagos, is charged with abduction and rape.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Udoh committed the offence on Aug. 2 at his residence.

Ihiehie said that Udoh abducted the girl from her parents and detained her in his house for days.

Ihiehie said that the offence contravened Sections 137 and 268 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

