Trader allegedly absconds with business partner’s ₦900,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

A trader, Isah Zakari, was on Monday, 26 June 2023 docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly absconding with his business partner’s ₦900,000.

Trader allegedly absconds with business partner’s ₦900,000(Credit: Online Nigeria.com)
The police charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating. Nwafoaku alleged that the complainant in January gave the defendant 300 chickens worth ₦900,000 to sell. He told the court the defendant did sell the chickens and converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 313 and 322 of the Penal Code. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank. Wakili adjourned the matter until Aug 3, 2023 for hearing

News Agency Of Nigeria

