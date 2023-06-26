Trader allegedly absconds with business partner’s ₦900,000

The police charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating. Nwafoaku alleged that the complainant in January gave the defendant 300 chickens worth ₦900,000 to sell. He told the court the defendant did sell the chickens and converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 313 and 322 of the Penal Code. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦500,000 and a surety in like sum.