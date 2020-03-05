The Police said attacks on its personnel have become rampant in recent times and that will not be tolerated.

The warning was announced by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman.

She said the Police Administration will use all legal means possible to protect its officers.

DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman

“We want the public to know that this impunity against police officers will not be countenanced,” DSP Abayie-Buckman told Accra-based Joy FM.

“If we cannot protect ourselves then we cannot do our work so whatever legal means available will be explored to protect the officers.

“Any person who touches police officers should know that they will not go scot-free.”

This comes after two officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) were recently attacked.

Another police officer, identified as Sergeant Moses Appiah, was killed after being run over by a commercial driver whom he tried to stop over a traffic offence.

DSP Abayie-Buckman said the public has no right to harm a police officer even if he or she fails to follow due procedure.

“There is no justification for harming a police officer in any manner, let alone kill them. Even if the police officer fails to follow any procedure, the person should not take it as an opportunity to harm the officer.

“The job is high risk and a difficult one and if citizens who are supposed to support us will not do that but harm us, this will be terrible,” she added.