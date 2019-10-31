Following Police clampdown on illegal spiritual healing centres in Nigeria, police operatives in Lagos have rescued 12 victims from a church in the state.

The spiritual centre called ”Blessings of Goodness Healing Church” is located at the Isheri Osun area of Ijegun.

According to Channels TV, some of the victims rescued by the police have been in chains since 2014.

Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said some of the chained victims could barely walk, adding that the chains in their legs had to be removed first before they could be evacuated by law enforcement agents.

You’ll recall that police operatives in the northern part of the country recently rescued hundreds of victims mostly boys from Islamic correctional centres in Kaduna and Katsina state.

In September, over 300 boys were rescued from a compound called “Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal Centre for Islamic studies” by the police in Kaduna state.

147 victims rescued from another Islamic Centre in Kaduna have been moved to a camp by Kaduna State Government for profiling and medical attention. (Punch)

Some of the boys were chained to metal railings while others were hung from the ceiling and beaten.

It was also reported that some of the rescued victims shared horrific tales of sodomization and dehumanization in the compound’s torture chamber.

Again in October, police rescued 147 victims from another Islamic centre from another compound in Kaduna.

It was reported that some of the victims were in chains when the police stormed the facility popularly known as Mallam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.