International education, foreign travel, and tourism have drastically reduced student mobility in recent months however this hasn’t deterred parents from seeking high-quality education for their wards. Due to apparent uncertainty occasioned by the recent lock-downs, parents have resorted to online education as a means of keeping their recently graduated high school wards meaningfully engaged during the lock-down.

Due to the recent boom in the Nigerian movie industry, leading to notable blockbusters such as “Omo Ghetto the saga” and “The Wedding Party” and compounded by the recently recorded partnership between Netflix and key players in the Nigerian movie industry, these have led to an upsurge in demand for media related careers such as acting, script writing, stage plays etc. This makes Canadian Education an obvious choice due to its flexibility and relative ease of acceptance of Nigerians.

Carpa Education has been appointed an official representative of Toronto Film School and Yorkville University in Nigeria. This will allow Nigerian Students to apply, get accepted, and study online in the interim, pending when the lockdown is lifted. Once it's safe after the pandemic to engage in international travel, students would then be allowed to apply for visas and travel to Canada for on-campus education. The partnership followed a career seminar organized by Carpa Education where the Regional Director International recruitment Mrs. Korinn Rubis Addressed Students and parents via online conferencing at Carpa Education Office.

Toronto Film School appoints Carpa Education as official representative for Nigeria

The available courses at Toronto Film School include Acting for Film, Fashion Design, Film Production. Graphic Design & Interactive Media, Marketing for Fashion & Entertainment, Video Game Design & Animation, Video Game Design & Development, Writing for Film & TV.

Courses available at Yorkville University include Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Interior Design, Bachelor of Creative Arts, and many more.

Work during studies

International students are eligible to work on and off-campus while studying full-time and will qualify for a full-time work permit after graduation. Students can work up to 20 hours a week while studying and full-time during scheduled breaks.

Admission Requirements

For Nigerian students, academic requirements include the following.

Application Form/ Enrollment Agreement – To be provided by Carpa Education

Application Fee – $100 CAD or otherwise stated by Carpa Education in cases where there is a discount.

Proof of citizenship / Passport ID

Interview with Admissions Advisor

Secondary School Certificate – WAEC and NECO accepted or equivalent

PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

1. FILM PRODUCTION – Movie Critique and Storyboard

If Nigerian students plan on studying film production, they will need to submit two short assignments:

Movie Critique : Write a professional critique (300-500 words) about any feature length film, describing the film’s strengths and weaknesses and assessing its overall entertainment value. Students should also include various elements of filmmaking such as direction, acting, lighting, editing, effects. Toronto Film School is interested in seeing Students’ level of awareness for what makes a film work (or not). Please note, movie critiques will not be returned.

: Write a professional critique (300-500 words) about any feature length film, describing the film’s strengths and weaknesses and assessing its overall entertainment value. Students should also include various elements of filmmaking such as direction, acting, lighting, editing, effects. Toronto Film School is interested in seeing Students’ level of awareness for what makes a film work (or not). Please note, movie critiques will not be returned. Storyboard: Dream up any film idea and develop a storyboard. Students may also include dialogue and direction. Students are encouraged not to worry too much about their drawing skills, they can use storyboard software or stick figures. Toronto Film School is looking to see students’ ability for putting single visual frames into a sequence that tells a story. Storyboards will be returned during the third week of classes.

2. ACTING FOR FILM, TV & THE THEATRE – Audition

Because Nigerian Students can’t go to a live audition on campus, Nigerians may have to audition in the following format:

By writing a 1-page essay on “what inspired them to be an actor and why they would like to study at Toronto Film School”

A video submission that includes:

1-2 minutes explaining what the students are interested in (hobbies, interests, past educational experiences), why the student wants to be an actor, and why study at Toronto Film School

1-2 minutes of a monologue from a play/movie (in English only)

Nigerian Students can even submit the videos by uploading them to YouTube/Vimeo link and emailing it to us or mail a DVD

Students are encouraged to Please email a picture of themselves to Carpa Education as a follow-up Skype interview and cold read MAY be required

3. WRITING FOR FILM & TV – 2 or more Creative Writing Pieces

As a Nigerian student interested in studying writing for film at Toronto Film School, students will be required to submit a portfolio of at least two creative writing pieces, including any of the following:

Short stories (no more than two pages)

Opinion articles (no more than two pages)

Journal entries (no more than two pages)

Short film/sketch scripts (no more than five pages)

Although it isn’t required, Toronto Film School encourages students to submit more than two portfolio samples or to supplement portfolios with any other relevant writing samples. Please note, submitted material will not be returned.

4. FASHION DESIGN – Statement of Intent

Students of Fashion and Design at Toronto Film School are required to submit a short essay (300–500 words), explaining who their favorite designer is and why. Toronto Film School will be looking for student’s insights about the designer and their overall understanding about the fashion industry, including various elements of the designer’s work, as well as any magazine and/or online references that add substance to student’s perspective. Please note, essays will not be returned.

5. GRAPHIC DESIGN & INTERACTIVE MEDIA – Statement of Intent

In addition to student’s application, they will be required to submit a short essay (300–500 words) explaining why they are interested in a career in the graphic design industry, including aspects of the graphic design industry that interest them and their career goals. Toronto Film School will be looking for the student’s passion about graphic design, as well as any of their related hobbies, part-time jobs, and/or coursework. Please note, essays will not be returned.

6. VIDEO GAME DESIGN & ANIMATION OR DEVELOPMENT – Statement of Intent

When submitting transcripts, please make sure that students have successfully completed a Grade 11 math course. Alternatively, students can complete a Math Camp course to become prepared for entry into the program (Grade 11 Physics and Computers/Digital Media are also recommended, but not required).

Toronto Film School would want to hear student’s thoughts on the gaming industry! The student will need to submit a short essay (300–500 words) outlining the student’s personal and career goals in video games. Toronto Film School will be looking for overall understanding of the video game industry and how Nigerian students envisions themselves building a gaming career. Toronto Film School encourages students to include such details about the industry as: Video game production companies, skill sets of design and development teams, ideal entry-level position after graduating, and growth trends in industry careers. Please note, these short essays will not be returned.

About Carpa Education

Carpa Education is an International Education Agency, which provides immigration advice and application assistance to Nigerian students who desire to study abroad. Carpa Education provides support to international students who wish to study in China, Canada, and the UK. Carpa Education activities also incorporate guidelines of Study UK, ICEF, CCEA and other professional bodies. In addition to the professional code of conducts, Carpa Education observes ethical, moral and personal values to maintain high standards.

In 2019, Carpa Education took part in the United Nations International Youth Day activities tagged “Transforming Education”.

Contact

TELEPHONE+2347088660078, +2348080808718, +2347088889366

EMAIL: edu@carpaeducation.com

WEBSITE: www.carpaeducation.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/carpaeducation

Instagram: http://instagram.com/carpa.education

