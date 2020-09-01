Top Tea, Nigeria’s favourite tea brand from the stables of Promasidor Nigeria Limited motivates its consumers across the nation through the Top Tea “Taste to Know Inspiration” Promotion.

Each Top Tea Box pack comes with a creatively designed card that contains inspirational quotes from renowned motivational speakers and other thought leaders around the world. Lucky consumers also stand a chance of winning free airtime as some of the cards bear airtime codes.

Top Tea also partnered with one of Nigeria’s leading motivational speakers, Fela Durotoye in the TV and Radio commercial to ensure the communication resonate with the consumers.

“Taste to Know Inspiration” consumer promo is a result of Top Tea brand’s quest to ignite and energize the bright light of hope in its consumers’ minds amidst the troubled state of things in the world, while still maintaining their dreams and aspirations.

The “Taste to Know Inspiration” promo commences on August 24th and will run till November . Offer valid while stock last.

Top Tea is a superior quality hand-picked tea, rich in natural health-protecting flavonoid and anti-oxidants to revitalize the body. Top Tea is available in round tea bags which infuses quickly. Just one bag is strong enough to make two great cups.

Other quality food products from Promasidor Nigeria Limited includes Cowbell Milk, Loya Milk, Miksi Milk, Twisco Beverage, SunVita Cereal, and Onga Seasoning.

For more amazing giveaways, follow Top Tea on Facebook and Instagram @topteanigeria, or click here for more details: http://www.toptea.ng/en/taste-to-know-inspiration/

This is a featured post.