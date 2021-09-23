RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Going abroad for university education can be very challenging, however it can also be one of the most beneficial experiences in your educational journey, especially if you're studying in a top rated university in one of the top cities in the world.

Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective
Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective

With a university campus situated on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Loughborough University London gives you the perfect blend of quality recreation and world-class academic experience.

Recommended articles

Students benefit from expert guidance and teaching from a wide range of influential thought leaders, researchers and creative innovators from across the UK and beyond. If you've recently been accepted to Loughborough University, London, here are top five tips curated from other international students that can help you navigate university life in London:

Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective
Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective Pulse Nigeria

1. Interact with the student community: Going abroad for studies means you're spending a lot of money, especially if you're not on a scholarship. As a result, many people tend to focus on keeping their grades up, forgetting about the importance of making new friends and building new relationships.

While it's important to do well at school, going out for COVID-19 compliant hangouts, social events, or even just making friends with your hallmates can add a lot of colour to your university experience.

We would definitely recommend taking part in some form of sporting or physical activity as this will not only help you build beneficial relationships at Loughborough but also equip you with soft skills necessary in your future career and help you maintain your physical and mental wellbeing by boosting the natural ‘feel good’ chemicals in our bodies such as serotonin and dopamine.

Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective
Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective Pulse Nigeria

2. Take hold of every opportunity: Loughborough offers career support for students, providing access to resources on how to craft a CV, cover letter, and ace job interviews.

The university also prepares students for the job market by giving them an opportunity to work at their preferred industry placement, before they graduate. Additionally, there are several discounts available on personal needs, like transport, food, drinks, or even movie tickets.

Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective
Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective Pulse Nigeria

3. Join a society: If you're an international student at Loughborough, one of the best ways to make new friends is by joining a society. With the diverse nature of the Loughborough campuses, there are several societies available for international students including African Caribbean society (ACS), Latina society, French society and many others.

You can even join these societies before you make your big move so as to make new friends before you arrive.

4. Stay self-motivated: Several international students in the UK have attested to the fact that a lot of independent study is involved at the university and Loughborough is no exception.

While this may be different from what you're used to, it's important to stay self motivated and learn as much as you can on your own, outside of the classroom.

Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective
Top 5 tips to settling in as an international student at Loughborough —an international student perspective Pulse Nigeria

5. Ask Questions: If there's one thing that is often heard amongst students at the Loughborough University, it's that the staff and management are always ready to help.

From top tier leadership levels to the administrative staff, there's always someone to answer any question you might have. Be sure to be open about any need you may have.

With these tips, you should get a hang of the Loughborough University environment in no time. Soak up the beautiful city of London while getting exceptional quality education, and most importantly, have fun!

#FeaturebyLoughboroughUniversity

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senator Basiru confident 2023 elections will remain between APC, PDP

Lawmakers whose flight was delayed at Kano airport are really angry

Nearly 1,500 people killed in Kaduna in 18 months, but El-Rufai says insecurity not that bad

Buhari praises border closure policy he previously called a failure

Edwin Clark's comments on Naval Base is deliberate mischievous -BMO

Group commends Buhari for solidarity with Tinubu during his 'trying time'

'Naming and shaming suspects is not our policy,' AGF Malami gives update on Boko Haram sponsors

FFK’s admission into APC, a symbolic presidential amnesty – Kayode Ajulo

FG may file fresh charges against Sunday Igboho – Malami

Trending

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

Betting company denies a young boy his win of 50,000 for being below 18 years

Betting company denies a young boy his win of 50,000 for being below 18 years. [financialstreet]

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

For Illustration: Police officers on Third Mainland Bridge during rescue operation (Punch)