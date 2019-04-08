TomTom signs on Phyno and Teni as ambassadors

To emphasize this, TomTom has signed on two leading Nigerian music acts as brand ambassadors – Fast rising multi-Talented Singer songwriter Teni and Leading international rap artiste Phyno. This was done with a difference at Rhapsody’s lounge at the Ikeja City Mall.

The announcement was done at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos where The Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc Mr. Amir Shamsi expressed his delight at the influence of the ambassadors on the objectives of the company for the TomTom brand. “The future is now. Despite being a candy of heritage, TomTom remains youthful and cool. The Nigerian entertainment industry has remained a major sector for the Nigerian youths to thrive and TomTom is very delighted to go all the way to showcase passion points of millions and hopefully contribute to the success of many more”, he said.

In his remark, the Marketing Manager, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Mr. Aruleba Olumide believes that the choice of Phyno and Teni is strategic to the new marketing objectives of the brand.

Speaking further, Mr. Aruleba said “our cool, youthful and music loving consumers admire these super talented musicians; they see them as their culture Icons. Wherever they are enjoying themselves, with TomTom, they can be sure to have the best of times. For about five decades, the TomTom has provided cool refreshments as a premium candy of choice for Nigerians”.

The brand ambassadors who took pictures with the crowd and signed autographs, expressed their delight to be working with Cadbury Nigeria, makers of TomTom and proud to be part of the new look the brand wants the youths to be part of. TomTom remains the most iconic brand in the Nigeria market and comes in 3 variants: classic, Honey Lemon and Strawberry. TomTom is a premium brand from Cadbury Nigeria Plc. We look forward to other exciting collaborations between TomTom, the brand ambassadors and other music platforms, we will be watching.

