The event occurs on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, according to CNN News. A family of three are reportedly getting an intimate experience with the animals at the Brevard Zoo before one of its members -- the toddler crawled past barring posts that are 11 inches apart.

After the risky slip, the child is hit with the snout of one of the rhinos when they both approached.

She is made to visit a pediatric hospital after her dad quickly responds to make a rescue. Her mother's role is not heavily stressed but she is reported to have sustained an injury in her arm. This required her to visit a doctor.

Keith Winsten, the zoo's executive director, sends out words of concern to the family who had an unpleasant experience at the Brevard Zoo.

"Our No. 1 concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family.

"Safety has always been of paramount importance to us," CNN gathers from Winstein.

Until a safety review has been completed, rhino experiences are not allowed says a statement by zoo officials.

They confirm to CNN that an incident such as the one with the toddler, has never occurred since the year 2009, when it started giving tours.