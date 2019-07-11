Recently, a toddler drowned at home in a bucket of water, reminding parents of the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning accidents at home as well as outside.

A 14-month old toddler drowned, after submerging himself into a bucket of water at home.

His mother rushed to the toilet hearing sounds of water splashing and found her child lifeless. The little boy was inside the bucket, head first. She immediately called her husband for help. The couple were having their lunch when this incident happened.

She claims that the bucket was empty as she was using it to bathe the boy’s older sibling earlier in the day.

The boy was rushed to a health clinic but was pronounced dead by medical officers. The case has been classified as sudden death.

No external injuries were found on the boy, who was only in diapers. Police found no evidence of a crime or foul play, but investigations continue.

How to prevent drowning accidents from happening at home

It’s very easy for babies and toddlers to drown. In fact, they can drown in waters as low as 2.5cm and it can happen in under a minute. So it’s not just inflatable pools and children’s pools that can pose a risk, but also things you wouldn’t expect like bathroom sinks and buckets of water.

Always supervise your toddlers in the bathroom.

Here’s how to prevent drowning accidents from happening at home:

1. Never ever leave your baby alone in the bathroom. Even if there’s an emergency you need to attend to at home, like answering the door or picking up a house call, wrap your baby in a towel and carry the baby with you to whatever you need to do. Don’t expect your baby’s older sibling to keep watch – even a slight slip can prove fatal.

2. As long as you have a baby in the house, do not leave any water filled up at home.This includes buckets, tubs, and any containers are it in the bathroom or the kitchen.

3. If possible, you can install a toilet seat locking device to keep the toilet lid closed.Otherwise, always remember to keep the bathroom door closed, and remind your other children as well.

4. Bathtub seats and supporting rings should only be used for your baby under your direct supervision. These seats can be slippery or overturn, your baby could accidentally slip into the water.

Take a first aid and CPR course

Spare the time to learn CPR and child first aid care so you can act quickly to save your child in an emergency.

Source: New Straits Times, KidsHealth, ParentLink, National First Aid Academy, Getaway

