The old lady identified as Mbah Gambreng and her adopted son, Ardi Waras have reportedly tied the knot in South Sumatra, Indonesia.

It is reported that Gambreng adopted her son, now her husband Ardi, last year and they have been living together since then.

Although she claimed to have no intention of marrying him at the time she adopted him, she said the young man later took her by surprise when he proposed to marry her, leaving her with barely any other option but to agree.

"To my surprise, he said he wanted to marry me" – Woman, 65 happy to marry adopted son, 24

“To my surprise, he said he wanted to marry me,” happy Mbah Gambreng is quoted to have said.

The couple reportedly got married in the presence of the grandmother’s three adopted daughters.

Ardi allegedly paid his wife-to-be a dowry of 100,000 IDR (£6) before their wedding ceremony as required in typical Islamic weddings in Indonesia, where the groom or groom’s father often gifts money or possessions to the bride as a dowry.

