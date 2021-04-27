RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

To BeLoveD - Picture Kodak Memorial

29th April in general is international dance day, this day in 2020 remains a day that will be remembered by many for a long time, as the passing of Love Divine Ike popularly known as @PictureKodak.

One of Nigeria’s most influential dance artistes and video vixens, whose death through electrocution was heavily publicized during the lockdown last year, an incident that occurred at the home of ace music director Clarence Peters.

Picture Kodak has influenced and mysteriously continues to inspire the lives of countless dancers around the world, most especially female dancers to feel whole in their body and their chosen careers, with her joyful and energetic charisma in performance she paved a less trodden path.

The testimonies of her impact continues to resonate across dance spaces around the world and the need to remember her becomes imperative as her memorial now coincide with the day dancers from all over the world come out to celebrate the art of dance.

She is a major propagator of the Afro Urban kulture, and has therefore been crowned a dance queen and a dancestor. This 29th, April 2021, all her light bearers will come together at the newly renovated Glover Memorial Hall, as individual vessels bonded to carry on her legacy to celebrate and memorialize her.

With a dance offering to appease her soul and atone her spirit, dancers from Lagos, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Benin, Accra, London, Chicago, New York and Berlin have gathered both virtually and in-person to celebrate her first memorial, using all their strength, their truths, and the street kulture she propagated to heal, to strengthen, to mourn with the most terrible joy ever.

This 27th till 29th April 2021, Westsyde lifestyle and The People Centre shall assemble guests virtually and in-person, to highlight the life and times of Love Divine through a theme that captures her personality and passion "To BeLoveD". It will feature international programming to emphasize the dancestor as dance artists moved to relive her energy of love, of tenderness, of radical femininity and grace.

Visit www.afropolis.org for the full program of the event.

*This is a featured post.

