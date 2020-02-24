The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in-charge of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Anthony Ogbizi, to immediately take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of slain footballer, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

Pulse had earlier reported that Tiyamiyu, who until his death, played for Remo Stars Football Club, was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by an officer of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Tiyamiyu, according to Remo Stars, was driving in Sagamu with a teammate Sanni Abubakar, when they were stopped by SARS officers, who accused them of being internet criminals.

Remo Stars footballer, Tiyamiyu Kazeem was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle by a SARS officer in Ogun. [Remo Stars]

Kazeem's death has led to outrage among Sagamu residents, who hit the streets en masse to protest the killing of the footballer.

During their protest on Monday, February 24, 2020, three of the protesters were reportedly shot dead by policemen deployed to the area to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Reacting to the development surrounding Kazeem's death, the IGP, while reviewing the daily reports of major crime incidents across the country, ordered Ogbizi to coordinate the investigations.

Adamu also commiserated with family and friends of the deceased, as he assured that justice will be done in the matter.

The IGP further promised that whoever is found culpable of Kazeem's death will be brought to book.