ADVERTISEMENT
Tipper crushes woman as she falls off moving vehicle in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ten persons were involved in the crash comprising six male adults and four female adults.

Scene of the accident in Anambra on Wednesday. [NAN]
Scene of the accident in Anambra on Wednesday. [NAN]

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Commander of the FRSC in Anambra told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking and loss of control by the bus driver.

“The crash involved a commercial shuttle bus and a Mercedes tipper without registration number.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the shuttle bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake the tipper.

“One of the female passengers fell off from the bus, and was hit by the tipper truck.

“Ten persons were involved in the crash comprising six male adults and four female adults. Nine of them were rescued unhurt while a female adult died.

“FRSC personnel took the victims to a hospital at Awkuzu, also in Anambra where the woman was confirmed dead on arrival and her corpse deposited at New World Mortuary, Nteje,’’ he said.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Irelewuyi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving and overtake other vehicles only when it is safe to do so.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

