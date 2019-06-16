TILX 2019: A live spectacle of music, lights, dance & talent

Hosting lovers of great alternative music from across the land, The Ibejii Live Xperience was an eclectic ensemble of fine alternative artistes; with the uniquely talented DopeL, the angelic Celeste and the guitar maestro, Godwyn Guitar, heralding the entry of the star attraction, Ibejii.

Once again, Ibejii brought his unique music storytelling to thrill an audience that comprised true lovers of fine music, including a bevvy of music and film celebrities - Omawunmi, Brymo, Ozone, Aduke- in an evening filled with love, light, dance and great sound.

Accompanied by dance performer, Hermes Iyele, Ibejii’s music flowed, twisted and ebbed with the rhythmic acrobatic body contortions of the world renowned dancer.

Ibejii opened his performance with his haunting Midnight Strings from his awaited Scattered Elements project, followed quickly by crowd favourites from his GreenWhite Dope and Tribal Marks albums.

From Koyemi to Eda, Aye to Eko Blues, Ibejii’s rendition of 14 of his most loved songs had the crowd spellbound.

His closing set featured Ba Mi Lo, Epiphany and other sweet dance melodies, triggering a prolonged ovation at drop mic.

As if to blow the roof off the magnificently lit stage at The Backyard, the magical night proceeded with an afterparty at which Ibejii’s new experimental music project, MSML, was formally launched.

‘Aka’ Music Saved My Life, MSML is an experimental mid to up tempo dance project that reflects Ibejii’s willingness to bend music genres.

MSML is now available to stream download or buy from usual music platforms.

The Ibejii Live Xperience, a festival of great live performances, is a showcase of Nigeria’s top talent alternative music. TILX is top contender on Lagos’ annual social calendar and will be back June 12, 2020.

More photos below:

