Thunder strikes 3 suspected kidnappers to death in Kwara

Nurudeen Shotayo

Reports say the thunder strike victims were relations of some herders taking refuge in the Kwara community.

Thunder strikes 3 suspected kidnappers to death in Kwara. [FOX]
According to multiple reports, the incident was attributed to the unorthodox means deployed by the local vigilance team in the Igbomina axis of Kwara to check security challenges in the area.

The intervention became necessary following the alleged perpetration of killings, kidnappings and other sordid acts in the area by victims of the thunderstrike.

Viral footage of the incident revealed that the suspected kidnappers were believed to be members of an eight-man kidnap gang that reportedly operated in Iwo, Osun State, about two weeks ago.

As captured in the one-minute-13-second video clip, there were three decomposing bodies of three young persons, presumably in their 20s, already burnt beyond recognition in a bush, with flies all over the scene.

The voice in the short video clip said, “We’re members of the vigilance team in Igbomina Kwara. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area had yielded fruits. Thunderstrike struck them dead. Three of them. God will continue to make us successful against the evildoers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God. Thank you all.

In another clip, some herders, believed to be relations of the victims of the thunderstrike, were seen in a bush, bemoaning their loss.

Ascribing the incident to an act of God that can't be questioned by anyone, the mourners said that the thunderstrike is from God and can never be man-made.

According to a source in the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), a sociocultural organisation of indigenes of the area, who confirmed the incident, members of the vigilance team in the area briefed the organisation on the development.

Meanwhile, speaking on the development, state Police Commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said that the command and its men had already commenced an investigation into the incident.

The police boss stated that the veracity of the incident would be ascertained after investigations have been concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo

