The suspects, Hassan Mohammed, Buhari Hassan, Nura Hassan, and Mudasuru Abdullahi, were arrested by the special anti-robbery squad following a tip-off.

Punch reports that the victim, identified as Shuaibu, a resident of Maitumbi in Bosso Local government Area of Niger, was stabbed for exposing the illicit activities of the hoodlums to the residents of the area.

He was said to have been beaten up and also stabbed in the stomach, leaving him lying in a pool of his own blood.

One of the suspects revealed that he and his accomplice made a living from thuggery.

The suspect, who identified himself simply as Abdullahi, said, "We engage in thuggery within and outside the state in order to make a living since jobs are not easy to come by; we do it to make ends meet."

The state's Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, said the suspects have been charged to court for their crime.