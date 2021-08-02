RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Throne Homes launches affordable housing in Abuja, unveils Saheed Osupa, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, others as brand ambassadors

Throne Investment Homes Limited (TIHL), a leading real estate development and construction company has launched its affordable housing initiative in Abuja.

L-R Mr Abdulaziz Lawal; Throne Ambassador, Alhaji Saheed Osupa , Throne Group MD/CEO, Mr Olalekan Micheal Ilori ; Throne Homes MD, Mr Kayode Folaranmi Samson; Throne Homes Secretary/Legal , BL Louis C. Chiemelu
L-R Mr Abdulaziz Lawal; Throne Ambassador, Alhaji Saheed Osupa , Throne Group MD/CEO, Mr Olalekan Micheal Ilori ; Throne Homes MD, Mr Kayode Folaranmi Samson; Throne Homes Secretary/Legal , BL Louis C. Chiemelu

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that with as little as N50,000, residents in the capital city stand a chance to own their dream homes. To drive this initiative further, the brand has brought on board Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, IamNasboy, Brain Jotter and Saheed Osupa as brand ambassadors.

TIHL is driven by passion to provide the best living Home experience for all living in Abuja metropolis and beyond. These affordable homes are currently available at Lugbe Layout 1 CRD, Aco, Idu Train Station and Apo.

(L-R) Throne Ambassadors - Lawal Nasiru aka IamNasboy ; Sharon Ooja ; Osas Ighodaro and Chukwuebuka Amuzie aka Brainjotter
(L-R) Throne Ambassadors - Lawal Nasiru aka IamNasboy ; Sharon Ooja ; Osas Ighodaro and Chukwuebuka Amuzie aka Brainjotter

Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Mr. Olalekan Micheal Ilori, CEO/Chairman of Throne Group, expressed his excitement for the launch of this initiative and the amount of boundless opportunities it presents for those seeking quality and affordable housing in Abuja and beyond

(L-R) Chukwuebuka Amuzie aka Brainjotter; Osas Ighodaro; Throne Group MD/CEO, Mr. Olalekan Michael Ilori; Lawal Nasiru aka ‘IamNasboy’ and Sharon Ooja at the launch of Throne Home’s affordable housing initiative at Throne Group Headquarters in Abuja.
(L-R) Chukwuebuka Amuzie aka Brainjotter; Osas Ighodaro; Throne Group MD/CEO, Mr. Olalekan Michael Ilori; Lawal Nasiru aka 'IamNasboy' and Sharon Ooja at the launch of Throne Home's affordable housing initiative at Throne Group Headquarters in Abuja.

In his words, “With as little as N50,000, no matter what you earn, we can make a plan for you and make it possible for anyone to own a home. With this, we aim to make many people’s dream of owning quality and affordable houses a reality” - he said.

(L-R) Throne Ambassadors - Chukwuebuka Amuzie aka Brainjotter; Sharon Ooja ; Lawal Nasiru aka IamNasboy and Osas Ighodaro.
(L-R) Throne Ambassadors - Chukwuebuka Amuzie aka Brainjotter; Sharon Ooja ; Lawal Nasiru aka IamNasboy and Osas Ighodaro.

He also stressed the need for proper housing structures with great finishing that Throne homes promises to deliver on. Adding, he promised that standards would not be compromised.

L-R Throne Ambassador, Alhaji Saheed Osupa and Throne Group MD/CEO, Mr. Olalekan Michael Ilori.
L-R Throne Ambassador, Alhaji Saheed Osupa and Throne Group MD/CEO, Mr. Olalekan Michael Ilori.

Special discounts and offers are available for interested owners on the company website https://www.thronehomesltd.com or call +234 706 201 0348. Regular updates are also available via the Instagram handle @thronehomes.

About Throne Investment Homes Limited

Throne Investment Homes Limited (TIHL) is a viral real estate development and construction company driven with the highest passion to provide the best living Home experience for all living in Abuja metropolis and beyond.

TIHL has been projected to war against homelessness among the people of Nigeria and Africa in general. This has been set to be achieved through the organization of competent professional engineers whose expertise are competent enough to guarantee our objective.

TIHL is also a platform for investment. By this we mean that our clients can pay for land or house and allow it to appreciate. If the property appreciates to the extent of your satisfaction, then we can help you sale the property on a good profit margin. At TIHL , we believe real dreams are beyond wishes and imaginations and that is why we don’t build house, but we build homes.

