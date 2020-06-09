This is simply because Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, successfully celebrated the day with a very impactful and exciting campaign tagged “Voices of the Heart”.

The campaign highlighted in fulfilling ways the vital contributions of dairy nutrition to the food value chain.

It would be recalled that World Milk Day is an annual celebration initiated in 2001 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and holds on June 1 every year to show the importance of milk as a global food and encourages milk and dairy consumption as part of a daily diet.

As it is customary with the iconic brand, Three Crowns came up with exciting engagements and rewards for Mums and their families on Digital, TV, Radio and select retail stores in Lagos and Ibadan to celebrate World Milk Day. Among other things, lived up to its reputation of being heart friendly and always helping to keep Mums hearty.

Reflecting on the brand’s participation in the celebration of the global event, Three Crowns Marketing Manager, Omolara Banjoko explained that Three Crowns elevated its “Care for your heart” story and dialed up its functional benefits by showcasing the different things a healthy heart could do through the World Milk Day campaign message tagged “Voices of the heart”.

Explaining further, Banjoko said, “Every time the heart beats, it speaks and its voice is so unique that only very few can hear and interpret. Luckily, Three Crowns milk is one of the few that understands and can interpret well the voices of the heart”. With the World Milk Day 2020 celebration we have translated the voices of mums heart and brought them to the forefront for her family and everyone to hear.

The campaign which kicked off on May 24 climaxed on June 1, the World Milk Day 2020. It kicked off with a teaser where the brand demonstrated what a healthy heart can do when nourished with Three Crowns low cholesterol heart-friendly milk.

This was followed by series of consumer engagements on digital where Mums were asked to record and upload a 30-second heartfelt voice notes expressing how much they care for their loved ones with a pledge to always stay healthy for them with Three Crowns milk on the brand’s website https://www.femininelounge.com/world-milk-day . At the end of the campaign, the top 20 most emotive voice notes of mums who took the pledge on social media were rewarded with shopping vouchers

In Ibadan, World Milk Day was celebrated with our consumers and the Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF) by educating them on the benefits of milk consumption and the need to prioritize their heart health for overall wellness across select TV and radio stations.

Furthermore, there were other fun and engaging online quizzes on https://www.zikoko.com/quizzes/quiz-plan-a-breakfast-and-well-tell-you-what-kind-of-mum-you-are/

where mums were asked to plan a breakfast meal and upon completion, the brand revealed what type of mums they are, based on their responses.

Beyond the media engagements, shoppers that bought at least N5,000 worth of Three Crowns milk across select stores in Lagos and Ibadan were rewarded with free milk up to N2,500 and N5,000 respectively during the campaign period from May 29 to June 1

This exciting gesture was also extended to our online shoppers on June 1. The brand gave out free milk worth N400 to the first 2,000 consumers that bought at least N2,000 worth of Three Crowns milk products on Jumia and Konga websites.

The memorable campaign has gone down as yet another exciting campaign from Three Crowns milk to make this year’s World Milk Day celebration memorable for all its consumers.

This has been attested to positively from online responses and direct appreciations to the ambassadors representing Three Crowns milk in the stores.

One of such was Aderonke Fameso, an online winner; she commended Three Crowns milk and mentioned that the ‘’Voices of the heart’’ engagement evoked some excitement amongst her family and she learnt that expressing how much you love and care for your loved ones through spoken words is more assuring than gifting. According to her, her family appreciated her heartfelt message and also extended their gratitude to Three Crowns milk for the shopping voucher she received.

One of the winners in the store, Mr. Obiumu Phillips expressed his gratitude and counted himself lucky to be a beneficiary of the brand’s great gesture when he received a whopping N5,000 free milk supply after his purchase at FoodCo store in Akobo Ibadan.

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s largest dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Notably, it is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary care givers are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family happy.

