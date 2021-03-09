Three Crowns to celebrate mums on Mother’s Day

The campaign which focuses on recognizing and appreciating mums, is a testament that Three Crowns milk acknowledges mums as the ‘Heart of the Home’.

Speaking about the campaign, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, noted that the campaign will feature quite a number of exciting activities and will reflect the different ways Mums have made sacrifices for their families.

“Mother’s Day is symbolic and has been set aside worldwide to celebrate and appreciate mums; their sacrifices and efforts. For this year’s Mother’s Day campaign, we are asking participants to share pictures that depict sacrifices and heartfelt emotions made by their mums and its positive impact on their lives today.

“They will be given a specific theme each day and would be required to share pictures and heartfelt messages that reflect mum’s sacrifice. At the end of the campaign, the brand will select the most unusual stories and play up the role of the brand as well as the role of the family members in surprising mums and ensuring that they feel appreciated on Mother’s Day” Banjoko said.

On her part, Brand Manager Three Crowns, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, stated that as Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Furthermore, she said: “Mother’s Day (March 14th) will be made special for five selected mums. They will be pampered with breakfast trays, body massage, pedicure and manicure, makeup and photo session courtesy Three Crowns milk.”

Three Crowns Mother’s Day campaign will run from 4th March – 14th March 2021.

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledges the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family happy.

