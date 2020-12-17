The All New Christmas Cantata presented by This Present House promises to create a spirit-filled and joyful atmosphere as the very best musical acts will lift our Christmas spirits collectively.

This Friday, December 18, 2020 beginning at 18:30 hours West African Time (GMT+1), The All New Christmas Cantata will hold both onsite and online.

There will be limited seats available for the LIVE event holding at This Present House, The Dome, No 1, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

To watch online, subscribe to our youtube channel TPH MEDIA - YouTube or thispresenthouse.org/live

You can also get your customized flyer and tag a #NoelBuddy to share the fun with

Here's what you need to do:

1)Please customise your flyer using the link in our bio

2) You don't need to login, just skip the page asking you to login

3) Scroll down to Create your entry below and then Choose your Avatar

4) Select your preferred picture from your device and crop it appropriately

5) Click Next and wait to download your picture.

Upload your customised flyer to social media channels. Make sure you utilise these hashtags so we can find your post:

#christmascantata

#tagemetocantata

#christmasservice

#christmascarol

#thispresenthouse

Put up your customised flier on your WhatsApp Status and other media platforms.

