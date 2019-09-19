With #GOtv StepUp, customers on GOtv Plus, Value and Lite can ‘step up’ to premium channels and content on GOtv Max at a reduced fee of N2,600. The offer lasts till 31 October, 2019.

Here are some of the must watch programmes this week on GOtv…

More football action from the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A on SuperSport

On Saturday, 21 September the Premier League fixture between Manchester City, the English league champions, and Watford will air LIVE at 2:30pm on Select 2 (GOtv channel 32), the Derby della Madonnina (Milan Derby) between AC Milan and Inter Milan at 7:45pm on Select 5 (GOtv channel 36) Then on Sunday, 22 September, a clash between first-placed Sevilla and third-placed Real Madrid in LaLiga at 8pm on Select 4 (GOtv channel 34). For more unmatched football action on GOtv and other upcoming fixtures, visit www.supersport.com.

Get your Telenovela fix with Betty in New York

On this episode of Betty in New York, Armando tells Betty that he is willing to leave Marcela for her. Meanwhile, Bertha investigates her suspicion that her husband cheated on her. Find out what happens this Friday, 20 September at 7pm. Betty in New York airs every weekday on Telemundo (GOtv channel 14).

Catch up with your favourite siblings in My Siblings and I:

A family comedy series where we see the happenings through the eyes of each sibling in the family – everyone’s life is subjective to the opinion of others. Airs weeknights at 7pm on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2).

Enjoy your Sunday night with a captivating drama, Keys To The City on BET:

This show centres on a widower, Russell Ellis, who is in the running to become the Mayor of Atlanta. Nothing can stand in his way. But when the beautiful Avery Long joins the campaign, she wraps her palpable abilities around Russell's heart. Watch on Sunday, 22 September at 7pm on BET (GOtv channel 21).

Fun and interesting kiddies’ shows to keep your kids on lock down:

Watch out for Mickey and the Roadster Racers (S2, New Episodes) on Saturday, 21 September at 6am on Disney Junior (GOtv channel 60). Mickey and his friends participate in high-speed races in their hometown, Hot Dog Hills, and around the world in vehicles that can transform. The kids can also enjoy Tall Tales (S1) Monday, 23 September at 12pm on Jim Jam (GOtv channel 61) Bartley the Bumblebee is fed up of being woken up by the pests at night. They challenge him to a game of golf: if Bartley wins, they'll stop.

Find out what not to bring along with you on holiday with Border force USA: The Bridges

Brand new series on CBS Reality (GOtv channel 22). This series follows the work of America's Customs and Border Protection agency whose job is to protect the border and stop terrorists, drugs and illegal weapons from entering the country. Do not miss this on Monday, 23 September at 8:10pm.

If you are a dog lover, Prairie Dog Manor is for you:

For the Prairie Dogs in northern New Mexico, winter has nearly come. Tune in to National Geographic Wild (GOtv channel 51) Wednesday, 25 September at 5pm to catch this thrilling wildlife programme.

