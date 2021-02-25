Identified as Margaret Afriyie, the smart-looking health worker has won the First Lady’s Excellence Awards (Health) in 2021, according to a post sighted on the LinkedIn handle of Edward Asare.

Before this latest achievement, she reportedly won the best midwife award in the Ashanti Region for the year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

As if all the above were not enviable enough, the hard-working midwife also won for herself the universal health coverage award at her workplace in the year 2019.

"Meet the award-winning midwife who is also a farmer Margaret Afriyie.

"She won the First Lady’s Excellence Awards (Health) in 2021.

"She won the best midwife award in the Ashanti Region (2020).

"In 2019, she won the universal health coverage award," Edward Asare captioned a photo of Margaret Afriyie on Linkedin.

Aside from her diligence and professionalism which have won her several awards, Margaret loves farming as her part-time work.

She is seen in a photo gleefully posing with some crops in her farm.

It will not be surprising if Margaret is able to carve a niche for herself in the field of Agriculture just as she has done and in healthcare delivery.

