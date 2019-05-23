This is how Nigerians can play for a $393 million American jackpot prize

Up until now, you’ve probably assumed that the only lotteries you can play are those available in Nigeria. The prizes offered by your local lottery pale in comparison to those up for grabs in the United States. You’re probably eager to play those games but traveling overseas to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Amazingly, there is no need to travel to America to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play Mega Millions without leaving your home in Nigeria!

Here’s how you can play American lotteries from Nigeria

You can sign up at theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing those international lotteries is now possible for residents of Nigeria as well!

Does this system work? Here’s proof that it does!

Over the years, theLotter has paid out over $90 million USD in prizes to more than 4 million winners from across the globe. Is it possible to win a huge American jackpot prize from Nigeria? Consider the stories of a woman from Panama and a man from Iraq—they both won lottery jackpots by purchasing their tickets online at theLotter.

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She purchased official lottery tickets online in July 2017 and ended up winning a $30 million USD Florida Lotto jackpot prize.

Even more unusual is the story of Baghdad resident M.M. He bought tickets to the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015 and won a $6.4 million USD jackpot. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the international media, which noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions once again offers a massive jackpot

The Mega Millions lottery awarded a $1.537 billion USD jackpot as recently as October 2018. Playing Mega Millions for a chance at winning such huge prizes is now available everywhere. Setting up a free account at theLotter will take but a few moments and purchasing official lottery tickets online is simple, safe, and secure, with all personal data and transactions protected with Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

With online ticket purchasing service theLotter, a huge lottery jackpot could be just a click away.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.

