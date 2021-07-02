This INBook laptop from Infinix is offering you premium productivity and portability

This laptop guarantees high performance, long battery life, fast charge for enhanced productivity, a better entertainment experience, and even more.

If you’ve always wanted the best tech specs and affordability at the same time, you can get the INBook X1Pro without thinking twice. Infinix is offering you a premium experience at an affordable price and a chance to win this laptop for free.

How to Win

If you want to get the INbook experience, you can be a part of the 6 people getting the device for free. All you have to do is participate and you can get this laptop by following these simple steps;

1. Upload a picture of Timini, DJ Kaywise, Priscilla Ojo, Nancy, or any other celebrity sharing their experience with the INbook

2. Write a 50 - 300-word story about how laptops or technology has changed your life or helped your career, and stand a chance to get the INBook experience

3. Upload using the Hashtag #InbookX1Pro, tag @Infinixnigeria, and the celebrity whose picture you’ve uploaded.

The story would be reviewed by the Judges on three criteria, Originality, Creativity, and Engagement.

Three winners would get - i7laptop and another three would get - i3 laptop.

Aside from this, there’s another catch. The first 50 people to purchase an Infinix INBookX1Pro will be rewarded! Just upload your details on https://www.infinixmobility.com/laptops/inbook to win a BoomBox and a laptop kit There will also be special gifts for people that purchase the laptop in the first week but don’t fall among the first 50 people. Needless to say, time is ticking, so go get your Infinix INBookX1Pro here now.