As it is now clear that the virus is no respecter of persons or status, people are doing everything within their means to protect themselves against contracting it.

In a bid to be fully protected against the virus, a Nigerian clinic has shared a Psalm 91-branded face mask to its staff to make them “dwell in the shelter of the most high” and “rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”

This doctor’s spiritual face mask may get coronavirus running for its life

One of the doctors took to Twitter to flaunt the unique donation her clinic received from a good Samaritan in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Donor who seems to be a strong Christian could be seen wearing the transparent face mask with “Psalm 91” boldly embossed on it. Underneath the spiritual mask was also a surgical nose mask.

Psalm 91 in the bible reads: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ … ‘Because he loves me,’ says the LORD, ‘I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.”

One can only hope that the spiritual facemask protects the health workers against the deadly virus.