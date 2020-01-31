The 22-year-old boy who reportedly hails from Isale-Oke, Saki West local government area of Nigeria’s Oyo state refused to be dependent on others as typical of other visually impaired persons. Instead, he has made his disability a great source of empowerment.

Briefly.co.za reported that during a practical demonstration of a riding exercise that took place at his hostel premises at Off Adegbite road along Isemi-Ile road, Okeho, on Friday, January 24, Sodeeq said he was a perfect and professional bicycle rider before he became blind in 2010.

According to him, before he became blind, he used to ride bicycles within the town and also to the nearest towns, villages, and communities.

The JSS 2 student said that though he was down when he lost his sight, he is happy now with the extraordinary things he could do.

A student at Awoyemi Commercial High School Okeho, Sodeeq said he only lost his outer eyes but his inner eyes have been of great help.

He also said that he could weave, make beads and bags, and also engage in other entrepreneurial activities that help foot his bills and sponsor his education.

On the current situation of his blindness, Sodeeq said though he was not happy and felt bad when he became a blind person in 2010, he is now happy because his blindness has encouraged him to do things he could not believe he could do.

Despite his condition, the young man said he wants to become a journalist and newscaster.

He urged able-bodied persons to refrain from mistreating their counterparts with disabilities, saying they are also God’s handiwork.

He further called on governments to prioritise the affairs of persons with disability in their policy formulation and implementation.