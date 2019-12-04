Throw in the fact that he has football skills, apart from being a whiz on the track, and you have a kid who has a great future ahead of him. With all the attention he’s getting on Instagram, with a following of over 300,000, his football skills have captured the attention of LeBron James and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His real name is Rudolph Ingram Jr., and his father Ingram Sr. is his coach. And he says he’s trying to make sure that amid everything his son lives a normal life like every other kid out there.

“I have never missed a practice, never missed a game, and I do all his training sessions,” Ingram Sr. told Tampa’s Fox affiliate. “He’s a superstar to everyone else. He’s my baby. I’m the manager, videographer, trainer, Uber driver . . . without the tip. The tip is just seeing him happy and loving what he does.”

The fastest boy in the world

This 7 year old may be the fastest boy in the world

When you’re a seven-year-old trying to beat the record of Usain Bolt, you surely need a dedicated coach. Ingram Sr. told Tampa’s ABC affiliate: “I can give him all the tools to be great, but his drive and work ethic and competitive mentality, it sets the bar so much higher. I have seen him losing mid-race and just take off and get faster. He does not like to feel like a loser. He wants to win,” his father added.

However, whether his father’s wish for Rudolph to lead a normal life would come to pass remains to be seen. Over the weekend Rudolph drew more attention to himself but in a good way. The young star’s exploits on the track are hard to miss. He covered 100 metres dash in 13.48 seconds, setting a US record for his age group. Usain Bolt’s record stands at 9.58, and Blaze is looking to break it. Rudolph seems to not be relenting. He had won the 100 last summers and finished second place in the 200 at the AAU Championship.

His father was a proud dad, and his post on Instagram about his son’s feat showed just that. “Proud To Say My Son Maybe The Fastest 7 Year Old In The World. To The Top Love All Those Hours Of Training Paid Off,” he wrote.

The fastest boy in the world!

The fastest boy in the world!

While Rudolph has previously talked about how hard he practices and how he is helping his teammates in practice. He said: “I work hard at practice to set the bar high for my teammates. I want to show them we need to give it all we’ve got. If they don’t know how to do something, I show them how to do it. I always tell them ‘You practice how you play’.”

Furthermore, Rudolph is not only excelling on the track. He is acing it in school as well, with A grades in Science, Introduction to Computers, Music and Physical Education, and B grades in Language Arts, Social Studies and Art at Cahoon Elementary School in Tampa.

Conclusion

Some credit must go to Ingram Sr. for not making the boy choose between sports and education. We see it too often in these parts. Parents killing their children’s dreams because they want them to only focus on education. However, sports and education can co-exist.

Read also: Kenya Rolls Out HPV Vaccine For Girls

Source: Naija Web

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com