“I love you” - Thief leaves note seeking house owner’s forgiveness for stealing everything

Andreas Kamasah

A man returned to meet his house empty but the thief who stole his belongings left a note behind asking for his forgiveness.

Reports say the thief was a security guard at the victim’s home but chose to loot his belongings in his absence.

According to the victim, the thief, identified only as Steven, was a guard to a neighbour who he poached after he was laid off from his former job.

Steven begged the now victim of his robbery to employ him as a security guard after losing his job and he did.

The Nigerian man put the guard in charge of his mansion and traveled out of the country.

He returned only to meet Steven’s absence with his two-bedroom apartment left empty.

Steven had escaped with his boss’ sofa, television set, fridge and other electronics and even curtains, reports say.

Interestingly, he left a note claiming responsibility for the theft and asked for forgiveness.

Steven claimed in the hand-written note that he chose to treat his boss unfairly because he had advised him to sell a piece of land which he did not.

He went on to urge his boss turned victim to settle the case amicably with his [Steven’s] brother before saying “I LOVE YOU”.

Read the note below:

