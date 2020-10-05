As the name suggests, this new love menu was carefully created with one goal; for you to enjoy your favorite Ice Cream with lots of love and trust us when we tell you that they definitely achieved that.

There's something smoother, tastier and creamier about Cold Stone Creamery and we're here for it!

These new rich flavours are second to none and we are talking – Americone (A creamy mix of sweet cream & Vanilla Ice cream with caramel, cinnamon & Ganache), Mal-tease-me (filled with a delicious mix of chocolate ice cream, Horlicks, Malt and Maltesers😊), Nutty Honey (a smooth blend of sweet cream mix, honey swirls and almonds) . Other flavors include Brownie smash, Creamy Double Choc and Strawberry Lemon Vodka – for guys😊

Don’t worry, we know!. We are craving it too!!!!!!☹☹ So why not order yours today by visiting any Cold Stone store near you join the smoother, tastier and creamier side of life!!

Make sure you join in the delicious festivities and let the good times roll. Enjoy many more offers, discounts and deals up for grabs from the brand. Follow them on Instagram @coldstonecreamery_nigeria to never miss out on the fun.

Also, spread the good news from the love menu. Tell your friend to tell a friend.

#stayhomestaysafe

*This is a featured post.