Saint Patrick's Day has since gained global recognition with its celebration spreading all over the world, and Nigeria is not going to be left out in the celebration this year.

Teeling whiskey Nigeria is set to mark this year’s St. Patrick’s Day in quite unique fashion. The Irish Whiskey is engaging consumers in a challenge to create a Special cocktails using Irish whiskey, with loads of amazing rewards attached. Celebrities like reality TV stars Elozonam, Praise and also media personality Latasha are leading the challenge with their own special cocktails.

To participate simply create your own special cocktail using Teeling Small Batch Whiskey, showcase process and outcome in a video and upload on Instagram using the hashtags #StPatricksDay #TheIrishBlend and tag @teeling_whiskey_nigeria and you must be following the brand on Instagram @teeling_whiskey_nigeria to be eligible!

Top 20 entrants will be rewarded with a personalised Gift Box courtesy of Teeling Whiskey Nigeria

Winner will receive 6 months limited supply of Teeling Small Batch Whiskey and his/her cocktail will be recognized as a Teeling signature cocktail.

1st runner-up will receive 3 months limited supply of Teeling Small Batch Whiskey.

2nd runner-up will receive 1 month limited supply of Teeling Small Batch Whiskey.

Entry closes 30th March, 2021.

For more info follow @teeling_whiskey_nigeria across all social media platforms and follow the hashtag #StPatricksDay #TheIrishBlend

*This is a featured post.