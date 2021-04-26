The Ultimate Escape from Tarkov beginner's guide

There are various methods through which one gets better at Escape From Tarkov. A few of them include using the Tarkov aimbot with various features. We'll be discussing the best tips that are pretty effective and will help you enhance your gameplay instantly.

Escape from Tarkov guide for beginners

Do your friends keep teasing you by calling you a noob when you play Escape from Tarkov? You could do a few things to get better at this game and avoid people from stealing all your money and gear. Discussed below are a few tips that have proven to provide excellent results over time, with practice.

Not only will you be able to improve your gaming skills gradually, but you will also enhance your EFT skills.

Insure your gear

When you decide to use your gear in a raid, you need to insure it. On ensuring your gear, no one will be able to pick it upon your death. This way, your gear will return to you via the Therapist or Prapor by the following day or even earlier.

You can choose who you insure your gear with. A therapist may be expensive, but when compared to the Prapor, who is cheaper, Therapists deliver your gear faster.

Run your Scav raids first

After you choose your faction, you run your raids as a part of the faction. You can choose to be a friendly Scav that can escape with free gear. In this game, Scavs are AI that are built to terrorize you when you play as PMCs. However, in this mode, you will get an opportunity to run with the Russians too.

Make sure you always have access to a map

Escape from Tarkov guarantees players to often get lost. It's best to use another device to load the map, something that has a big screen and can provide clear visuals, like a tablet or a mobile phone.

It's an excellent option to load the map while you are out on raids. Various websites provide maps you can choose from, such as complete extract locations from websites like EFT Wiki or Reddit.

Complete your quests

Similar to other games, Escape from Tarkov has quests that all users need to complete. When you complete your quests, you can unlock various new items along with traders too. To progress in the game, you will be rewarded with items like cash on completing your quests.

Your reputation amongst traders increases too, and you get to unlock new gear that you can purchase for raids.

Only bring essentials to a raid

Ever wondered which gear you should wear while setting out on a raid? Make sure you only bring the gear that you can afford to lose during a raid. Since this game is quite realistic, you will need to cautiously plan out the gear you are going to carry with you.

When you start for a raid, you don't need to invest in things like a second weapon. Instead, invest in more medical supplies along with some decent armor.

Keep your health in check now and then

Based on the finances you have, you can purchase loads of medical supplies to keep you fit for the road. Things like painkillers and salewas are essential medical supplies, especially for stitching up deep or heavy injuries.

However, as a beginner, you should pick up medkits as soon as you find them. Medkits can help you during combat. You should always have a few medkits in your supplies and carry them wherever you go.

Use your secure container

Every player has access to their very own secure container during raids. These containers allow you to keep all kinds of items you find, even if you happen to die. There are various container sizes, depending on the version of the game you have purchased.

The smallest container is 2×2, while the largest one goes up to a size of 3×3. You can also upgrade them, but these upgrades are only available later as the game progresses.

Add med supplies to your quick bar

Unlike your weapons, your meds aren't assigned numbers in Escape from Tarkov. Have you tried opening your inventory to use meds in between combat and failed to do so? Players cannot possibly open their inventory and start using meds mid-fight.

This is why you need to keep your meds in the quick bar. You can do so by dragging the needed ones onto your quick bar when you have time.

Conclusion

The tips provided above will not only help you get better at Escape from Tarkov, but will also raise your status from a noob to a pro in your friend circle. Every one of these tips has proven to upskill players over time, when used consistently. Try using at least 4-5 of them on every raid of yours to see the difference.