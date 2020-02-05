To mark the release of the brands Spark 4 smartphone into the Nigerian market back in 2019, TECNO commenced a campaign that created a platform for Nigerian students to spark their creativity and talents.

The task was for students of tertiary institutions to post an image or a minute video showcasing their talents on TECNO’s social media pages to stand a chance to win;

Official tag and recognition as TECNO Spark Campus ambassador

One-year Internship with TECNO

One Year Pocket money

1 Spark 4 Phone

Considering how mouthwatering this list is, I can’t help but say the task was extremely simple! Apparently, TECNO is a gift that keeps on giving.

The stars of TECNO’s Talent Hunt are finally ready to party with Slimcase and Victor AD

Numerous entries were sent in, and it was such an exciting time for the brand and its social media followers. This is no surprise at all seeing as Nigeria is a land of talents.

After weeks of undiluted fun, 9 finalists across campuses from different regions were chosen. And now, it is finally time for these stars to indeed shine. On the 7th of February, all 9 of them will converge in University of Lagos’s Indoor Sport’s Center with the plan to outshine one another till a winner emerges.

It is going to be an experience like no other for as many students as would make themselves available that day. Asides the competition between the 9 finalists, there will also be rap battles, singing competitions, dancing competitions, spoken words and so much more. That is not all! There will be celebrity judges and two special musical appearances.

Can you guess who the musical acts will be? Can you just give it a try?

Nope. You guessed wrong.

It Slimcase and Victor AD!

Slimcase, Victor AD and their awesome hits will be live on the 7th of February in Unilag! Can you even imagine missing this? No, it is impossible to imagine. TECNO is evidently planning to create an experience you won’t ever recover from.

