The #StandTogetherChallenge is still on! Win a shoutout from your favourite celebrity and other cool prizes! Entries close April 30th
The #StandTogetherChallenge by ONE is still on!
The Stand Together song which was released by ONE in July 2020 and produced by Cobhams Asuquo features ten of Africa’s most celebrated musicians: 2Baba, Ahmed Soultan, Ben Pol, Teni, Yemi Alade, Amanda Black, Stanley Enow, Gigi Lamayne, Prodigio and Betty G, in a heartwarming performance calling the world to join in solidarity against COVID-19.
“Nobody is safe, until everybody is safe,” the song says, reminding us that we are all in this together.
So what are you waiting for, send in your own #StandTogether dance video today!
To join the challenge:
- Follow @ONEinAfrica on Twitter, click the link in their bio to download the #StandTogether song.
- Post a video of you or your friends dancing to your favorite verse of the Stand Together song on Twitter
- Use the hashtag #standtogetherchallenge and tag @ONEinAfrica on Twitter
ENTRIES CLOSE ON THE 30TH OF APRIL.
