The #StandTogetherChallenge is still on! Win a shoutout from your favourite celebrity and other cool prizes! Entries close April 30th

The Stand Together song which was released by ONE in July 2020 and produced by Cobhams Asuquo features ten of Africa’s most celebrated musicians: 2Baba, Ahmed Soultan, Ben Pol, Teni, Yemi Alade, Amanda Black, Stanley Enow, Gigi Lamayne, Prodigio and Betty G, in a heartwarming performance calling the world to join in solidarity against COVID-19.

“Nobody is safe, until everybody is safe,” the song says, reminding us that we are all in this together.

So what are you waiting for, send in your own #StandTogether dance video today!

To join the challenge:

- Follow @ONEinAfrica on Twitter, click the link in their bio to download the #StandTogether song.

- Post a video of you or your friends dancing to your favorite verse of the Stand Together song on Twitter

- Use the hashtag #standtogetherchallenge and tag @ONEinAfrica on Twitter

ENTRIES CLOSE ON THE 30TH OF APRIL.

T&C applies!