The search has begun for 2021 Maltina Teacher of the year!

According to Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, who was speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 7th edition of the initiative, entries are open to all secondary school teachers in private and public schools in Nigeria on April 20, 2021, and will close on June 25, 2021.

Morgan advised eligible teachers who are interested in participating in the 7th edition of the initiative to log on to the dedicated website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to complete the forms online. Alternatively, they can download the forms, complete, scan and email the completed form to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.

Just like in the previous editions, the ultimate winner will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million, in addition to capacity development training abroad while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory.

The first runner-up receives the sum of N1 million, the second runner-up would receive the sum of N750,000 while all state champions would be rewarded with the sum of N500,000 each.

This prestigious award is organized in partnership with key educational stakeholders such as the Federal and State Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).