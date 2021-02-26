Oh, the good old days when we could still go out and party with friends. Wait, that was two years ago! The pandemic has done quite a number on us; I mean, we can't even do the level-up dance with friends in the club anymore.

That sucks! We barely had fun in 2020, more like we were putting out fires from every side of life when we were supposed to be enjoying life.

2021 is still fresh, and we must do better this year than the previous year regardless of the pandemic. In 2020, the pandemic caught us off guard. Covid had us in the first half, but this is the second half, and we must Step Up to the challenge! So how do we step things up this year and make sure we win this second half of the battle and, you know, have fun *winks*

Okay, since our strategy to beat the pandemic is to sit at home and conquer, we have to get creative. We are off to a good start with all the Silhouette, Buss It, and Put a Finger down challenges. But what do we do when we get tired of the social media challenges? Watch TV! I mean, there are many exciting shows and content to enjoy on DStv, Africa Magic has tons of content, SuperSport has all the sports content we love to enjoy, and M-Net will always come through with all the scintillating TV shows.

"But the economy is bad, paying for subscriptions has not been easy!" Okay, we hear you, soldier, and we have a contingency to activate. Our contingency is the DStv Step-Up offer! Heard of it? Okay, let's explain what this is all about. The Step Up offer allows all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Confam, and Yanga customers to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package. It's literally stepping you up, or you are leveling up whichever you prefer (Lol).

The pandemic had us in the first half, here is how to win and have a lot of fun in the second half

This offer started back in 2019 to give customers on the lower packages a chance to enjoy quality entertainment on the DStv and GOtv packages for less. You will now enjoy a boost when you pay N4,615 for the DStv Yanga Package and get an upgrade to DStv Confam to view more programs. At the same time, customers on the Confam package can pay N7,900 for Compact and get boosted to Compact Plus package. GOtv Jolli customers can also pay N2,999 to enjoy GOtv Max.

This offer screams access to quality content more than anything else, fam!. The pandemic had us in the first half; we are not going to lie, but with access to all these awesome content on DStv and Gotv, we are definitely going to win the second half in 2021 and have the fun of our lives!

Hurry, all upgrades run from now till 31st of March 3021.

*This is a featured post.