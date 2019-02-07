The Olymp Trade platform makes trading available to everyone

In its 4 years, Olymp Trade has proven that anyone can make money trading in the financial markets. The company is proud not only of its unique services, but of its thousands of successful clients around the world.

It is time to learn more about the trading platform that has been evolving together with its clients’ preferences and desires. In this review, we will explain the advantages of Olymp Trade.

Risk-free trading in a demo account

If you have always wanted to try your hand at investing or trading, but the possible financial risk put you off, the best thing to do is to open a free demo account.

All registered users get access to a special training simulator with a starting balance of 10,000 units.

The trading process in demo mode is the same as in real trading: users get access to up-to-date quotations, accurate calculation of trade results, and the opportunity to trade different assets in a few different ways.

Even if you lose all of your demo units, you can always reset your account balance. Because of this, you can actively test different trading strategies and find the one that is best for you.

In contrast with more complicated terminals, which can make you wait from several hours to several days to begin trading even with a demo account, you can use the Olymp Trade simulator right after you sign up. It takes just a few minutes.

Ready-to-use analytical tools

There is a wide variety of market analysis tools on the Olymp Trade platform. Each of them uses a comprehensible algorithm and has a unique, user-friendly interface.

For example, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is available on the platform. It shows, simply and graphically, when an asset has an unusually low or high price and presents a good opportunity for a trade.

The purple line under the EUR/USD pair is the signal line of the RSI.

An RSI above 70 is an indicator to take a short position, whereas if it falls below 30, it is a signal to trade long.

Besides there is a variety of the indicators you can use on the platform.

Some of the tools incorporate a button to call an “Assistant” in the pop-up menu on the left. This is a virtual assistant that can give you information (to the right of the menu) about how to use the given tool. Traders report that the virtual assistants greatly speed their progress in getting comfortable with the indicators.

“I have never traded before, but using the assistant, I coped with 2 strategies in 40 minutes. I keep improving my skills and earning money. Olymp Trade is the best!” Phan Mạnh Cường, 29

Free education

In developing this knowledge base, we at Olymp Trade started with the assumption that all education should be simple, comprehensible, and, most importantly, free.

You will not find any offers to buy a trading strategy or to pay to attend a traders’ webinar on Olymp Trade . We educate traders for free.

Click on the “Education” section on the platform to gain necessary knowledge. In the section on Indicators, you can find information about virtual trading assistants and about strategies that will help you to develop a personalized, integrated approach to analysis, which will improve your rate of profitable trades.

You can also always watch webinars from analysts and experienced traders. Each video will educate you on a specific topic, and many include a “live” trading element, in which the lecturer opens and closes real trades and explains the goals and reasoning behind them. You can see our lecturers make money trading right before your eyes.

We respect and value our clients, and would like to see their trading continuously improve, and that is why we continue to hold these webinars, though we have many of them in stock already.

Check your email and notifications on the platform to make sure you do not miss an opportunity to have an expert answer your trading questions in real time.

Quality and reliability

The decision to begin trading is not easy, and not one that should be taken lightly, as it involves allowing a third party to hold onto your assets. It is important that your investments be secure, and that all activities be carried out properly and quickly.

Olymp Trade is a member of the International Financial Commission (FinaCom), an independent organization which helps guarantee that clients’ rights are protected. Finacom membership demonstrates that a company meets certain necessary standards and provides its services reliably and honestly. The Commission pays up to €20,000 in the event one of its member companies violates a client’s rights.

Olymp Trade was also one of the first companies to receive a Verifymytrade certificate. Receiving that certificate entails undergoing an audit of activities to ensure that they are conducted according to professional standards. Few brokers are willing to undergo such an involved and invasive process.

Cross-functionality

The trading platform allows two modes of trading: options and Forex. Each mode has its advantages and unique features, and the availability of both on Olymp Trade makes trading even more interesting and potentially profitable.

Options trading offers transparent, fixed payout sums in the event of an accurate forecast, which can be up to 100% of the invested amount.

More experienced traders may prefer to trade Forex, which enables the trader to use multipliers, which increase the invested amount by up to 200 times, radically boosting the potential profit.

It is possible to switch between the two modes on the platform without complexity and with no additional registration.

We recommend trying both modes, in order to learn which works best for your trading style.

We wish you success in mastering the Olymp Trade platform!