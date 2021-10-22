The Next Robotics Legend 2.0: Unveiling the legends

Two runners-up, Munachiso Okeoma and Oluwatimilehin Oke, designed a multifunctional smart health robot for conducting medical scans as well as performing surgical operations; and an agricultural robotic solution for weed identification and removal, monitoring soil conditions, and controlling the spread of diseases, respectively.

Congratulations to all the winners!

During the entry period, over 1,000 entries were received from 11- to 16-year-olds across the country. After the shortlisting stage, 40 students with the most creative and passionate entries were admitted into an intensive 2-week bootcamp programme. The participants were then asked to design robots to solve societal issues.

An excited Famidah had this to say:

“I’m very grateful for The Next Robotics Legend programme, it has exposed me to all the benefits that robotics has in this world. My experience has been very inspiring. I hope this programme is able to aid me in my goal of becoming a medical doctor in the nearest future. Thank you to my parents, school founder and the Union Bank and the Awarri family.”

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the close out ceremony for the programme, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said:

“Union Bank, through Edu360 has set out to introduce Robotics and Artificial Intelligence into the education of the Nigerian child because we realise that these technologies will provide solutions to some of our challenges as a people.

"I am inspired by the passion and creativity the children exhibit. There are truly no limits to what they can achieve with the right resources and support – which is why we are excited to work with the Awarri team on this initiative.”

Now in its second year, The Next Robotics Legend was designed by Edu360 in partnership with Awarri, Pan-African artificial technology company. The programme was established to identify and train young inventors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics.

For more information on The Next Robotics Legend, follow Union Bank on Facebook, and Instagram .

----