The mobile app for Cold Stone lovers is here!!

Whether it is mouth-watering flavours like Cake batter, Cheesecake or the more adventurous signature creations like the Chocolate Devotion or the Founder’s Favourite, with a few easy swipes and taps, you can enjoy all your favourite ice cream, Milkshake and ice cream cake treats with the New Cold Stone Mobile App!

The App which lays out all the fantastic promos and offers at the very best value ensures you can now treat yourself to your favourite deliciously yummy flavours and enjoy MEGA 50% discount on the Love it and Gotta Have it cup sizes valid online only (the website and Mobile App) all through July!

Pulse Nigeria

For those who love to share ice cream with loved ones, you can host your celebrations when you order the Double Love Deal- offering you 2 Love It cups for N2,500 only! At this price, you can create the perfect variety for your party! One cup would be any of the simple plain flavours – there’s Coffee, Chocolate, French Vanilla, or the Classy Cheesecake flavour, and one cup lets you go wild with one More Love Flavour!

Start indulging today - Visit the App Store or Google Play store to download the Cold Stone Creamery App and enjoy the seamless experience of ordering all your favourite ice cream flavours while sitting pretty at your home or office. DELIVERY is FREE!!

Follow @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on all social media platforms to stay updated on enjoyable, tasty deals and offers!